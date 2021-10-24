One of the most popular festivals, Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth is celebrated on October 24, 2021, this year. Married Hindu women observe this fasting festival for the long life, health and well-being of their husbands and the prosperity of their families. In the Karwa Chauth festival, moonrise or Chandra Darshan plays an important role as women break the day-long fast post seeing the moon or chand. In this article, you will find moonrise timings in the UK cities along with Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat. Karwa Chauth 2021 Moonrise Time Today in the US: Get Chandra Darshan Timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat in Texas, New Jersey & New York City.

Get Moonrise Timings in UK Cities

1. Moonrise in London on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:33 PM

2. Moonrise in Birmingham on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:34 PM

3. Moonrise in Edinburgh on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:16 PM

4. Moonrise in Manchester on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:29 PM

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in London - 05:48 PM to 07:12 PM

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Birmingham - 05:53 PM to 07:17 PM

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Edinburgh - 05:50 PM to 07:15 PM

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Manchester - 05:52 PM to 07:17 PM

