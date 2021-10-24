Happy Karwa Chauth 2021! Here are all details about moonrise time today in the US states like Texas, New Jersey, New York City and so on. Moonrise time or Chandra Darshan plays a significant role in this Hindu festival observed in India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. The article also includes Karwa Chauth 2021 Vrat Puja shubh muhurat (auspicious timings) to perform puja rituals. Karwa Chauth 2021 Moonrise Time Today in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver in Canada: Get Chandra Darshan Timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat to Break Fast.

Get Moonrise Timings in the US States

1. Moonrise in Texas City on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:43 PM

2. Moonrise in New Jersey on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:48 PM

3. Moonrise in New York City on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:47 PM

4. Moonrise in Washington DC on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:05 PM

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Texas City - 06:41 PM to 07:58 PM

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New Jersey - 06:04 PM to 07:23 PM

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New York City - 06:04 PM to 07:23 PM

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Washington DC - 06:18 PM to 07:37 PM

