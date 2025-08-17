Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look Photos and Videos: Khetwadi Cha Maharaja, one of the most prominent Ganpati mandals in South Mumbai, organised Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 Aagman Sohala on Sunday, August 17, 2025, offering devotees the first-look darshan of its exquisitely crafted idol. Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look photos and videos are shared on the Ganesh mandal’s official social media handles, including Instagram. The arrival ceremony was live-streamed online, ensuring devotees could participate virtually in the spiritual celebration. As Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 on Wednesday, August 17, Khetwadi Cha Maharaja’s arrival will once again be a show of devotion, creativity, and cultural unity. Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 First Look Photos OUT! Watch Khetwadi Cha Morya Ganpati Idol Aagman Sohala for Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations.

Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look Photos

Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look Photos and Videos

Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 Pratham Darshan Video:

Khetwadi Cha Maharaja 2025 First Look Video:

