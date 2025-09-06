The Parel Cha Raja 2025 Ganpati idol is one of the popular Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai. Fondly known as Parel Cha Maharaja, the pandal is located in Parel. The Visarjan marks the farewell of Lord Ganesha after the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, with devotees chanting prayers, singing bhajans, and dancing joyfully in the procession. The Ganpati Visarjan symbolises the cycle of life, creation and dissolution, while teaching detachment and devotion. Parel Cha Raja attracts a huge crowd during the immersion of Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. To avoid the huge crowd and also those who seek to witness Parel Cha Raja Ganpati visarjan, the organisers host a Parel Cha Raja 2025 Ganpati visarjan live streaming online. Devotees can watch the Parel Cha Raja live telecast online from Mumbai’s Parel Cha Mahajara.

Watch Parel Cha Raja 2025 Ganpati Visarjan Live Streaming:

