Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 first look photos are out, and after the mandal unveiled Ganesh idol with a spectacular Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 Aagman Sohala on Sunday, 17 August 2025, attracting massive crowds and online viewers eager to witness the idol’s grandeur. Known for its artistic excellence and community devotion, the mandal live-streamed the first-look Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 darshan live on social media, ensuring devotees can seek blessings from home. With the city gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August 2025, Khetwadi Cha Morya’s Aagman is set to be one of the most celebrated moments of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav, blending faith, festivity and tradition. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look Photos Out! Watch Live Streaming of Chintamani Ganesh Idol Aagman Sohala for Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 First Look Photos OUT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Gurav (@ankitagurav_98)

Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 Ganesh Idol First Look Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidit Sawant | INDIA 🇮🇳 (@vidittt_07)

Khetwadi Cha Morya 2025 Aagman Sohala Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Ganesh Utsav™ ©MGU 🇮🇳 (@mumbai_ganesh_utsav_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)