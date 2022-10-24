Diwali festival marks the homecoming of Goddess Lakshmi on the earth in the Kartik month of Hindu lunisolar calendar. Diwali 2022 is being observed across the country with absolute cheer and delight on October 24, Monday. On this day, devotees perform Lakshmi Puja or Laxmi Poojan to pray to the Goddess for a blissful and prosperous life ahead. As you begin the Shubh Deepawali celebrations, send Happy Diwali wishes, WhatsApp messages, Goddess Laxmi images & HD wallpapers to your relatives and friends. Share Lakshmi Puja 2022 greetings with your near and dear ones on this festive day!

Lakshmi Puja 2022 Greetings

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lakshmi Bless You With the Wealth To Overcome Your Electric Bill After the Diwali Lights! Happy Laxmi Puja and Prosperous Diwali

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Lakshmi Is Sending Your Way, Happiness and Prosperity This Day, Pray, Worship and Be With the Divine, and Everything Will, Just Be Fine. Happy Lakshmi Poojan

Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakshmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja!

Happy Diwali 2022 And Prosperous New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Time of Diwali Is All About Leaving Your Problems and Stress Behind and Celebrating Life With a Big Heart. A Very Happy Diwali to All.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Prosperous and High-Spirited Season Full of Festivities.

Laxmi Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat; When Is Badi Diwali? Lakshmi Puja Significance & Rituals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)