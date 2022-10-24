Diwali ki safai - check, food menu - check, OOTN - check, gifts - check, party game ideas - check. But what about wishes and greetings? With Diwali 2022 fast approaching, we suggest you download the best of Happy Diwali text messages, images and HD wallpapers to share with your family and friends. Exchanging lovely words with your near and dear ones on the festive occasion has its own sweet charm. This is why we bring you a list of the latest Diwali 2022 SMS, Laxmi Puja 2022 greetings, Laxmi Puja wishes, Happy Diwali 2022 images, Shubh Deepavali HD wallpapers, Laxmi Ganesh photos, Diwali messages in English and Hindi, Happy and Safe Diwali text messages, beautiful Diwali WhatsApp stickers, Diwali GIFs and much more. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Celebrated for five, or sometimes six days, Diwali is dubbed as the biggest festival in India. It is called the ‘Festival of Lights’ and is celebrated in honour of Devi Lakshmi, the goddess of beauty, wealth, prosperity and fortune in Hinduism. One of the most important rituals taking place during the almost week-long Diwali festivities is Laxmi Pujan. Devotees pray to Maa Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of new beginnings, good luck and wisdom. This year, Laxmi Puja 2022 falls on October 24, Monday. As per Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is from 7.26 PM to 8.39 PM. Many wish Happy Diwali in advance, there are some who extend greetings to family and friends after performing Laxmi Puja. Let us look at the collection of Diwali 2022 wishes, Happy Diwali 2022 SMS, Laxmi Pujan 2022 greetings, Shubh Deepavali 2022 messages and HD wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Prosperous and Happy Diwali. May Maa Laxmi and Lord Ganesh Bless You With All That You Deserve.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Wish That All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish That You Find Eternal Happiness in Life. Happy Diwali to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You. May the Incredible Charm of Diwali Stay With You Forever and Keep Showering You With Happiness and Smiles.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Bring Along Eternal Happiness, Joy, Smile, Success and Peace for You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Festival Infuse You With Positivity and Bless You With Success. Here's Wishing You Good and Happy Times With Your Loved Ones.

Laxmi Puja and Happy Diwali GIF Greetings

How to Download Diwali and Laxmi Puja WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download festive packs from Play Store online. It has everything you need, right from Diwali 2022 WhatsApp stickers to Laxmi Puja wishes and GIFs. HERE is the download link to get Diwali and Laxmi Puja 2022 WhatsApp stickers. We wish everyone a very Happy Diwali and a great year ahead. Enjoy the festive season in the company of your best people. Shubh Deepavali 2022!

