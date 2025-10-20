Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is an ideal day to invite her blessings into the homes of devotees. Lakshmi Puja 2025 falls on Monday, October 20. As families come together to celebrate Lakshmi Puja, exchanging heartfelt greetings and gifts has become a cherished tradition. Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated on the third day of Diwali. On this day, sharing Shubh Deepawali 2025 wishes, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2025 messages and thoughtful messages helps spread happiness. If you want to connect with loved ones while invoking the goddess’s blessings for health, wealth, and success, we have compiled a list of Happy Lakshmi Puja 2025 wishes, Goddess Lakshmi images, Lakshmi Puja greetings that you can download and share with your loved ones.

For those looking to add a special touch to their celebrations, send these vibrant HD images, wallpapers, and photos of Goddess Lakshmi with family and friends to celebrate the occasion. Sending these visuals, along with warm wishes, enhances the festive spirit and keeps you connected with your dear ones. Lakshmi Puja is a celebration of hope, positivity, and togetherness where families gather, share sweets, exchange gifts, and light fireworks, strengthening bonds while spreading joy. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Night of Lakshmi Puja, May Goddess Lakshmi Bless Your Home With Peace, Prosperity, and Endless Happiness.

Happy Lakshmi Puja 2025 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glow of Diyas and the Blessings of Maa Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Fortune, Success, and Good Health. Wishing You a Joyous Lakshmi Puja!

Lakshmi Puja Images With Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Lakshmi Puja, May Your Heart and Home Shine Bright With Positivity, Wealth, and Divine Grace.

Goddess Lakshmi Wallpapers With Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Worship Goddess Lakshmi, May She Shower Her Blessings on You and Your Family, Bringing Endless Joy and Prosperity.

Happy Lakshmi Puja 2025 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Lakshmi Puja, May the Goddess of Wealth Bless You With Abundance, Harmony, and Peace in Every Aspect of Life.

Lakshmi Puja Images With Auspicious Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Lakshmi Puja, May Your Life Sparkle With the Light of Diyas and Your Heart Glow With the Blessings of Maa Lakshmi.

On this occasion, families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut at both side of the main entrance of the home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).