The first exciting festival of the year, Makar Sankranti 2022 is finally here and if you haven't decided on how to prepare for it, yet? Don't worry, we've got you covered with the most exciting collection of last-minute rangoli designs and muggulu patterns to decorate your abode on Makar Sankranti! We've listed some beautiful rangoli designs for Makar Sankranti 2022 that can help you decorate your house this festive season. Get lovely Kite patterns to draw and lighten up your place today! Simple Rangoli Designs For Makar Sankranti 2022: From Kite Rangoli to Sankranthi Muggulu Design, 5 Unique Rangoli Ideas To Add Colours to the Festival of Harvest (Watch Videos).

Rangoli Designs for Makar Sankranti 2022

Easy Patterns to Draw and Decorate Your House on This Festival

Rangoli Patterns for Kite Festival 2022

Kite Festival Done Right with This Beautiful Rangoli

Simple and Easy Rangoli Designs for Makar Sankranti

