New Year 2022 has just started and the first festival of the year is here! Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a whole lot of splendour and enthusiasm all over the country. Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the season of harvest in India. The festival is celebrated across the different regions of India, but with different names. Makar Sankranti is the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Makara or Capricorn on its celestial path. As per our Indian culture, this event leads to the beginning of an auspicious phase marking the arrival of spring. Makar Sankranti 2022 Recipes: From Traditional Til Ladoo to Sweet Pongal, 5 Authentic and Flavoursome Sankranthi Delicacies (Watch Videos).

Several mouth-watering dishes are prepared and houses are cleaned and adorned with rangolis. The rangoli represents the happiness, positivity, and liveliness of a household. They are often drawn with household pastes which are made up of coloured rice, or dry flour. People also make beautiful Muggulu Designs and adorable patterns using vibrant flower petals. Moreover, Rangoli footprint and flower stickers are also available widely for those who don't prefer free hand rangoli. We have compiled some interesting and simple Rangoli design tutorials to light up your Makar Sankranti celebrations. Types of Khichdi To Eat on Makar Sankranti 2022 for Good Luck: Taste Different Khichdi Recipes From Around India.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Muggulu Design

Sankranthi Flower Rangoli Design Idea

Peacock Muggulu Design For Makar Sankranti 2022

Multi-Coloured Kite Rangoli Design For Makar Sankranthi 2022

Sankranti Special Lotus Rangoli Pattern

You can make innovative rangoli designs even if you aren’t very skilled at making rangolis. If you aren’t comfortable creating the freehand rangolis, then you can go for rangolis which is made up of connecting dots in a grid. It looks simple, sober, and beautiful. Take inspiration from these designs, and add your own creative spin to them! Happy Makar Sankranti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).