It is March 25, just another day full of festivals and events to make your lives more fun. The day brings in various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and anniversaries including the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Narasimha Dwadashi, Tolkien Reading Day, Feast of the Annunciation, Lady Day, International Waffle Day, Maryland Day & National Medal of Honor Day amongst others. March 25 holds a lot of important festivals and events for people across the world. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of March 25, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Narasimha Dwadashi

Tolkien Reading Day

Feast of the Annunciation

Lady Day

International Waffle Day

Maryland Day

National Medal of Honor Day

