Happy Holi! The festival of colours begins from today, March 28 with Holika Dahan celebration. But Holi is not the only event scheduled for today! Holy Week also begins from today, with Palm Sunday on March 28. During this time, Christians recall the events leading up to Jesus' death by crucifixion and, according to their faith, his Resurrection. Again, the Jewish holiday of Passover began too. In addition to these religious events, there are some more, you must know. It is also the American singer-songwriter, Lady Gaga's birthday. Check out the holidays, festivals and events falling in today's calendar.

List of March 27, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Holika Dahan

Weed Appreciation Day

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti

Panguni Uthiram

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti

Vasanta Purnima

Holy Week Begins

Palm Sunday

National Something On a Stick Day

Lady Gaga's Birthday

Respect Your Cat Day

Shab e Barat 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)