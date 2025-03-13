The joyous festival of Holi 2025 is here. Celebrated with much zeal across the country, different regions have their unique way of observing the festival of colours. That's when the Shimga, or Shishirotsava celebration, comes in. In the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Holi is celebrated as 'Kokanatil Shimga,' commonly known as Shimga. The Shimga Utsav is a vibrant and culturally rich festival that is majorly observed in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, and parts of Goa, among other places. Shimga 2025 is on March 14, and to celebrate the festival, we bring you Shimga 2025 wishes and Happy Holi HD images for free download online. Celebrate Shimga Utsav with these Holi 2025 messages, greetings and wallpapers.

