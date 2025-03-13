Shimga, or Shishirotsava is the joyous festival of Maharashtra, celebrated during Holi. In the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Holi is famously called 'Kokanatil Shimga,' a vibrant and culturally rich festival celebrated majorly in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, and parts of Goa, among other places. With the auspicious Purnima tithi falling on March 13, the festival of Holi begins with Holika Dahan. Shimga 2025 is on March 14 and to make the festival a joyous celebration, we bring you Shimga 2025 wishes, images and greetings in Marathi. These Shimga messages, quotes and Holika Dahan HD wallpapers are perfect for sharing with friends and family during the festival. The Legend of Holika and Prahlad, True Story Behind Holika Dahan, the Victory of Good Over Evil.

Shimga Wishes in Marathi

Shimga Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shimga Greetings in Marathi

Shimga Greetings in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shimga Images

Shimga Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shimga Wallpapers

Shimga Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holika Dahan Messages

Holika Dahan Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holika Dahan Greetings

Holika Dahan Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)