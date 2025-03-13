Celebrated the night before the main Holi festivities, Holika Dahan is deeply rooted in mythology and carries a significant cultural meaning. The mythological origins of Holika Dahan stem from the tale of Prahlad and his evil aunt, Holika. In the legend, Holika, who was granted the power to resist fire, sought to destroy her virtuous nephew, Prahlad by sitting with him in a blazing fire. However, because of her malevolent intent, Holika perished in the flames while Prahlad, protected by his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, survived unscathed. This story represents the triumph of good over evil, the victory of light over darkness and the purging of negative forces from one’s life. As Holika Dahan 2025 is here, we have brought you wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones. When Is Holika Dahan 2025? Know Date, Holika Dahan Muhurta, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day That Marks the Victory of Good Over Evil.

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holika Dahan Wishe

Happy Holika Dahan Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)