One day to go for the annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023, but before that, devotees can participate in Nabajouban Darshan, where they will get to witness the Trinity of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Nabajouban Darshan 2023 is taking place on June 19, Monday and the devotees can do darshan between 8.00 am to 11.00 am. As per the schedule prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Pramanik Darshan (paid) of the deities will be held between 8.00 am and 9.00 am, while Sadharan (free) darshan will be from 9.00 am to 11 am. The doors of the temple will be closed for the devotees after 11.00 am on Monday. Here's the free live streaming and live telecast of Nabajouban Darshan 2023.

Nabajouban Darshan 2023 Live From Shree Jagannath Temple Puri

Nabajouban Darshan 2023 on June 19, Monday

