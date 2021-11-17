Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. It is also called a seizure disorder and anyone can develop epilepsy. More than 1 million cases are identified in India every year. This is why raising awareness about it this disease is of utmost importance. National Epilepsy Day is observed in India every year on November 17 to spread knowledge and information about this disorder. To mark National Epilepsy Day 2021, netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to share thoughtful messages, helpful information, images and wallpapers. Epilepsy Awareness Day 2021 Date, History and Significance: What Is Purple Day? Everything You Want to Know About the Day Dedicated to Neurological Disorder.

Let's Observe National Epilepsy Day Together

Today National Epilepsy Day. National Epilepsy Day is observed on 17 November to focus on the epilepsy disease, its symptoms, and prevention. #NationalEpilepsyDay pic.twitter.com/N7dI3dsYTJ — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) November 17, 2021

Learn More About Epilepsy

Today National Epilepsy Day. Let us tell you that Epilepsy is a chronic disorder of the brain which is characterised by recurrent 'seizures' or 'fits'. It can affect people of any age and people in different age groups have unique concerns and problems.#NationalEpilepsyDay pic.twitter.com/4yk6Bhv7jr — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) November 17, 2021

Important Observance

Learn. Learn. Learn More

With Right Knowledge and Power of Empathy

#Epilepsy can be intimidating. But it can be much less intimidating if we learn more about the condition. We can help someone with epilepsy with these 4 steps. #NationalEpilepsyDay pic.twitter.com/7X9BRYyNKc — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) November 17, 2021

Important to Know

According to @WHO, about 50 million people have epilepsy across the world. Epilepsy is mostly treatable with medications. Start the treatment as soon as it is diagnosed. In India, November 17 is observed every year as #NationalEpilepsyDay to create awareness about #Epilepsy. pic.twitter.com/2d7iSq2yFM — AHA India (@ahaindiaorg) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)