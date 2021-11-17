Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. It is also called a seizure disorder and anyone can develop epilepsy. More than 1 million cases are identified in India every year. This is why raising awareness about it this disease is of utmost importance. National Epilepsy Day is observed in India every year on November 17 to spread knowledge and information about this disorder. To mark National Epilepsy Day 2021, netizens took to the micro-blogging platform to share thoughtful messages, helpful information, images and wallpapers. Epilepsy Awareness Day 2021 Date, History and Significance: What Is Purple Day? Everything You Want to Know About the Day Dedicated to Neurological Disorder.

Let's Observe National Epilepsy Day Together

Learn More About Epilepsy

Important Observance

Learn. Learn. Learn More

With Right Knowledge and Power of Empathy

Important to Know

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)