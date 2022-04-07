National Girl Me Too Day is celebrated every year on April 7. This day celebrates the strength and struggles of the women from all walks of life despite the differences be it age, profession, caste or creed. The day was founded by Symonia Montgomery in April 2017 as a way of encouraging and empowering women to be grateful for each other and the bond of womanhood and appreciate their fellow boss ladies because that's the least we can do. To celebrate this day we have created some messages, greetings, wishes and images to send to your gal pals who inspire you. Day of Hope 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Positive Messages, Wallpapers, Wishes, Sayings and Thoughts To Brighten Up One’s Day

Maya Angelou Quote ( Photo Credit: File Image)

"If you are always trying to be normal, you'll never know how amazing you can be ." -Maya Angelou

William Shakespeare Quote ( Photo Credit: File Image)

"And though she be but little, she is fierce." - William Shakespeare

Eleanor Roosevelt Quote ( Photo Credit: File Image)

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." -Eleanor Roosevelt

Tyra Banks Quote ( Photo Credit: File Image)

"You have what it takes to be victorious, independent ,fearless woman." -Tyra Banks

Taylor Swift Quote ( Photo Credit: File Image )

" Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear ." -Taylor Swift

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Quote ( Photo Credits: File Image)

"I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my feminieness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be". - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Anonymous Quote ( photo Credit: File Image)

"When someone tells you that you can't, turn around and say 'watch me." -Anonymous

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)