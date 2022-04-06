The first Wednesday of April is marked as the Day of Hope. The occasion is observed to remind us about the children and adults who have been facing traumatic experiences, mental health issues and stress. The primary motive of this day is to strive to put an end to child abuse and neglect. NGOs support the victims of such cases through awareness programs that provide ways to prevent child abuse. To observe the special day, we have curated messages, positive sayings, encouraging words, HD pictures and SMS that will immediately turn someone’s day around.

Day of Hope 2022 Messages

Day of Hope 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: “Hope Is a Waking Dream.” — Aristotle

Day of Hope 2022 Quotes

Day of Hope 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: “Hope Is Being Able To See That There Is Light Despite All of the Darkness.” — Desmond Tutu

Day of Hope 2022 HD Pictures

Day of Hope 2022 Sayings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: “Optimism Is the Faith That Leads to Achievement. Nothing Can Be Done Without Hope and Confidence.” — Helen Keller

Day of Hope 2022 Thoughts

Day of Hope 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: “The New Dawn Blooms As We Free It. For There Is Always Light if Only We’re Brave Enough To See It, if Only We’re Brave Enough To Be It.” — Amanda Gorman

Day of Hope 2022 Sayings

Day of Hope 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: “You Can Cut All the Flowers but You Cannot Keep Spring From Coming.” — Pablo Neruda

