Happy Nurses Day 2022 to all the wonderful, hardworking and dedicated nurses out there. National Nurses' Day is celebrated on May 6, Friday, which is the first day of the National Nurses Week. It will end on May 12, the date of International Nurses Day 2022. To celebrate this important and significant day, here's a collection of Happy Nurses Day 2022 greetings, National Nurses Day 2022 images, Happy Nurses Day wishes, National Nurses Day 2022 messages, GIFs, quotes and SMS.

Happy Nurses Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You are the most hardworking person who takes the best care of the patients without complaints. On Nurses Day, I would like to thank you for being such a wonderful selfless person.

National Nurses Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A nurse gives comfort, care and attention to others when they are in the most sensitive condition. You make the most wonderful nurse. Wishing you a very Happy Nurses Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being a nurse is a profession full of difficulties and challenges with no thanks. You are a great nurse and you deserve a great thank you for your work. Wishing you a Happy Nurses Day.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The occasion of Nurse Day reminds us the amazing contributions made by nurses each and every day. Wishing all the nurses a very Happy Nurse Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for taking such good care of me in the most difficult days of my life. Thanks for your unconditional service and patience. Wishing you a wonderful and Happy Nurses Day.

