National Nurses Day is annually celebrated in the United States, marking the beginning of National Nurses Week. It starts on May 6 and culminates on May 12, which is also the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. National Nurses Day is observed to express our gratitude to the heart of healthcare systems and foundations worldwide. Nurses also played the role of silent warriors during the gruelling times of the Pandemic, selflessly devoting their lives to the public's well-being. Here is everything to know about National Nurses Day 2022, from the date and significance to the history of the critical occasion.

Date of National Nurses Day 2022

National Nurses Day is the first day of a week-long celebration of expressing our gratitude to the nurses. The final day falls on Florence Nightingale's birthday, also celebrated as International Nurses Day. National Nurses Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 6.

History And Significance of National Nurses Day

National Nurses Week was first commemorated in the US in October of 1954, which marked the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's trailblazing work in healthcare and the training of nurses during the Crimean war. Nightingale's dedicated discipline towards hygiene practices helped reduce the death rates from 42% to 2% of the soldiers wounded in the battle.

The date of the festival was changed after Dorothy Sutherland, a staff member in the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare 1953, sent a proposal to announce a 'Nurse Day' to President Eisenhower. But the official recognition came when in 1974, President Nixon announced that a National Nurses Week would be observed in the month of May. But, the nursing organisations wanted a national day of recognition just for the nurses and signed petitions and rallied support for almost eight years which was then made official by President Ronald Regan in 1982.

National Nurses Day celebrates the spirit and hard work of these healthcare workers who selflessly devote their time to taking care of other people. They work incredibly long hours, dealing with and assisting in treating all major and minor health problems. National Nurses Day is celebrated by hosting parties, banquets and events for the nursing staff. People also participate in giving gifts and tokens of appreciation to the Nurses.

