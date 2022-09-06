Onam is celebrated with incredible joy in Kerala when people celebrate the 10-day festival to commemorate King Mahabali and Varmana. Onam 2022 started on August 30, Tuesday and will be observed in South India till Thiruvonam, that is on September 8, Thursday. During the festivities, people decorate their houses with beautiful flower rangoli that is called Pookalam or Athapookalam. So, adorn your abode with Onam flower rangoli patterns that we present to you below. Watch tutorial video to get beautiful Onam 2022 Pookalam designs and Athapookalam patterns to add fragrance and colour to your Onam festival.

Onam 2022 Pookalam Designs and Athapookalam Patterns

Easy and Beautiful Flower Rangoli for Onam 2022

Varied Onam Pookalam Designs for Thiruvonam 2022

Athapookalam Designs to Decorate Your House on Onam

