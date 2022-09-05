Onam 2022 is here! The festive celebrations have begun in full swing across Kerala where people observe the 10-day festival with extreme joy and fervour. Onam 2022 began on August 30, Tuesday. The Kerala harvest festival will end on Thiruvonam, that is on September 8, Thursday. Special rangoli or Pookalam designs are drawn on the entrance of the houses to mark the holy arrival of King Mahabali during Onam festival. The beautiful flower rangoli is made bigger with each passing day of Onam in Kerala. Take inspiration from Onam Pookalam designs 2022 that we present to you below. Get simple Athapookalam designs and flower rangoli patterns for Thiruvonam 2022.

