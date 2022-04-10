Palm Sunday, which will be observed as the first day of the Christian Holy Week, commemorates Christ's triumphant arrival in Jerusalem to the crowd's cheers. Palm Sunday 2022 will be marked on 10th April. The service on Passion Sunday includes a reading of the Passion, that is, the story of the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth and a palm leaves procession by Churchgoers. People sing hymns and songs with the choir group on the day. To mark the date, we have compiled HD images, quotes, verses from Bible, SMS, thoughts, texts, sayings and messages that you can share with your loved ones. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Palm Sunday. Today We Thank God for All the Love and Protection He Has Showered Upon Us.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Let Negativity Empower Your Positive Thoughts. Be a Fighter! Happy Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Triumphal Spirit Reflect in Our Lives and Help Us Conquer Every Difficulty. Wishing Everyone a Lovely Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Pain, No Gain! No Thorn, No Throne! Always Work Hard To Achieve Your Goals. Happy Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Heart Gets Filled With Joy and Your Soul Be Nourished With Faith. Happy Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Cherish Our Lord Throughout the Holy Week and Make a Habit of It Last a Lifetime. Best Wishes on Palm Sunday!

