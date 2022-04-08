The most solemn and crucial week of the Christian year, Holy Week is the period leading up to Easter Sunday and is the week during which Christians particularly remember the last week of Jesus's life. Holy Week 2022 will begin with Palm Sunday on the 10th of April and will terminate with the most important Easter Sunday on the 17th of April. The period is also referred to as Passion Week or Great Week acknowledging and commemorating the devotion to the Passion of Jesus Christ. The period starts after the forty days of the Lenten season. As we prepare to observe the Christian observance, we have curated a datasheet for the entire week, from meaning, history and traditions to all the events that led to the crucifixion and then the resurrection of Jesus are mentioned below.

1. Palm Sunday - April 10, 2022

The Passion Week commence on Palm Sunday, which will be observed on the 10th of April. Traditionally, Palm Sunday commemorates the Triumphal entry of the Messiah into Jerusalem. In many churches, during Palm Sunday services, large palm branches are carried in processions by the people.

2. Holy Monday - April 11, 2022

Holy Monday or Great and Holy Monday was the second day of Jesus in Jerusalem. He cursed a fig tree that didn't have leaves, expelled all the merchants and money lenders from the temple, cleaned the place, and responded to the questioning of his authority. Holy Monday 2022 falls on 11th April.

3. Holy Tuesday - April 12, 2022

Holy Tuesday or Fig Tuesday, was a day of avoiding traps and teaching. On this particular day, the fig tree which God cursed on Holy Monday was withered. On Holy Tuesday, which will be marked on the 12th of April, this year, Christ foresaw his death.

4. Holy Wednesday Or Spy Wednesday - April 13, 2022

The Holy Wednesday in Christianity commemorates the " Bargain of Judas". Judas, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus, arranged the betrayal of the Messiah with the chief priests for thirty pieces of silver. This year, the Christian community will observe the day on the 13th of April.

5. Maundy Thursday Or Holy Thursday - April 14, 2022

From Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, Lent ends, and Easter Triduum starts. On Thursday of the Holy Week, during Jesus' last supper, he predicted the events that would immediately follow, including his betrayal, the denial of Peter, and his death and resurrection. Holy Thursday 2022 will be observed on the 14th of April.

6. Good Friday - April 15, 2022

Good Friday, observed as the saddest day in Christianity was the last day of Jesus’ life on earth. The day of grief commemorates Jesus' crucifixion and his subsequent death. Good Friday 2022 will be marked on the 15th of April.

7. Holy Saturday Or Black Saturday - April 16, 2022

The Triduum of the Passion Week concludes with Holy Saturday, which is the day between the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection. On the day of Black Saturday, which will be observed on the 16th of April, Jesus' body was laid in its tomb, where Roman soldiers guarded it throughout, which was the Sabbath.

8. Easter Sunday - April 17, 2022

The Easter Sunday that will be observed on 17th April is no longer a part of Holy Week but still part of the Easter Triduum. The day is celebrated by Christians as the day of Jesus' resurrection and starting the Easter week and the season of Eastertide.

While most call the period Holy Week, it is also called by other names like Week of the Bridegroom, or Week of Indulgences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).