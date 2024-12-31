The start of the New Year is marked each year by unique traditions, celebrations, family gatherings, countdowns, and fireworks. However, the new year does not begin at the same time across the globe due to differing time zones. While many around the world are preparing to welcome the New Year 2025 in just a few hours, minutes, or even a day, some have already crossed into the new year. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati have already ushered in 2025. Now, Papua New Guinea joins the list of the first countries to celebrate the arrival of the new year ahead of the rest of the world. Midnight in Papua New Guinea on January 1, 2025 is 07:30 PM IST on December 31, 2024. First and Last Countries To Celebrate New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Enter New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Papua New Guinea Celebrates New Year 2025

