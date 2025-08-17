Parel Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala is scheduled for Sunday, 17 August 2025, with the mandal’s social media channels confirming the arrival and darshan will unfold at 4:00 PM. Parel Cha Raja 2025 First Look for Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav celebrations will be revealed. Devotees across Mumbai can join in the spiritual fervour virtually, as the mandal is set to live-stream the first-look ceremony, bringing the grandeur of this iconic Ganpati’s unveiling to homes everywhere. This early glimpse of Parel Cha Raja 2025, streamed online, sets the tone for the emotional crescendo leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, inviting worshippers to witness the start of the Ganeshotsav festivities in real time, no matter where they are. Get all the details of Parel Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala date, time, live streaming to do darshan of Parel Cha Raja 2025 First Look! Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look Photos Out! Watch Live Streaming of Chintamani Ganesh Idol Aagman Sohala for Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

Parel Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Date, Time and Live Streaming Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parel Cha Raja, Narepark (@parelcharaja)

Watch Parel Cha Raja 2025 First Look:

Parel Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala Date and Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parel Cha Raja, Narepark (@parelcharaja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)