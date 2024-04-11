Puthandu is a special day that marks the Tamil New Year! It's a time to celebrate new beginnings, just like the start of spring. People in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, and many other places come together to enjoy this happy occasion. This year, Puthandu falls on Sunday, April 14th. Families get ready by cleaning their homes and making beautiful Kolam designs on the floor. These colourful patterns welcome the New Year with good luck. People wear new clothes and greet each other with warm wishes, saying, ‘Puthandu Vazthukal!’ It's a day filled with joy and laughter as families and friends gather to celebrate. Share the happiness by sending Puthandu 2024 wishes, quotes, messages, images, and wallpapers of Puthandu Vazthukal in Tamil to your loved ones. Happy Puthandu 2024 Greetings and Puthandu Vazthukal Images: Send Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Tamil New Year.

Puthandu Vazthukal Messages in Tamil

Puthandu Vazthukal in Tamil (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Puthandu Images

Puthandu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Puthandu Wishes in Tamil

Puthandu Vazthukal in Tamil (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Puthandu Wallpapers

Puthandu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Puthandu Vazthukal Greetings in Tamil

Puthandu Vazthukal in Tamil (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)