Puthandu, also called Puthuvarudam, marks the start of the Tamil New Year. It is an important festival for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, India, and around the world. It is celebrated with a lot of joy, happiness, excitement, and enthusiasm. Every year, Puthandu is celebrated around the beginning of the Chithirai month as per the Tamil solar calendar. This year, Puthandu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday. To celebrate Tamil New Year, people decorate their homes, make beautiful Kolam designs, buy new clothes, and welcome the new year with positivity. As part of the New Year celebration customs, trays are arranged with fruits, flowers, and auspicious items associated with the day. It's a time filled with optimism, joy, and hope, and a time to usher in new beginnings. Begin the Puthandu celebrations by sharing Happy Tamil New Year 2024, Puthandu 2024, or Puthandu Vazthukal 2024 wishes, greetings, messages, images, quotes, and wallpapers with your family and friends. Puthandu 2024 Food: From Mango Pachadi to Thakkali Sadam, 5 Foods To Celebrate the Tamil New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Tapestry of This Tamil New Year Be Woven With Threads of Joy, Love, and Prosperity, Painting a Vibrant Picture of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Puthandu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, May the Divine Light Guide You Towards Success and Contentment in All Your Endeavours. Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Dawn of Puthandu Usher In a Cascade of Blessings, Illuminating Your Path With Hope, Happiness, and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Embrace the Freshness of This Tamil New Year With Renewed Vigour, Seizing Each Opportunity With Enthusiasm and Gratitude. Wishing You a Jubilant Puthandu Celebration

