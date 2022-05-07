Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or simply, Tagore Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate and trailblazer in Bengali Literature, 'Kabiguru' Rabindranath Tagore. On this day, people celebrate his life’s work and organise fests and cultural programmes based on his novels, short stories and more. Tagore Jayanti 2022 will be honoured according to the Bengali Calendar on May 9 and in other states on May 7 as per the Gregorian calendar. To celebrate his birth anniversary and an extraordinary legacy, here are some Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Happy Tagore Jayanti 2022 greetings, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes and Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022 HD images to share with family and friends.

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

If You Cry Because the Sun Has Gone Out of Your Life, Your Tears Will Prevent You From Seeing the Stars. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

I Slept and Dreamt That Life Was a Joy. I Awoke and Saw That Life Was Service. I Acted and Behold, Service Was a Joy. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

It Is Very Simple To Be Happy, but It Is Very Difficult To Be Simple. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

Faith Is the Bird That Feels the Light and Sings When the Dawn Is Still Dark. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

Reach High, for Stars Lie Hidden in You. Dream Deep, for Every Dream, Precedes the Goal.― Rabindranath Tagore

