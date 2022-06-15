Odisha's three-day festival of Raja Parba is observed to celebrate womanhood. It is said that during the three days, Goddess Earth, the divine wife of Lord Vishnu, menstruate. The festival is marked at the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna in the Odia Calendar, which welcomes the rainy season. Women wear new clothes, apply Alta on their feet, enjoy folk songs while swinging on decorated rope swings, and are restricted from doing any work. As we celebrate the Raja festival or Mithuna Sankranti 2022 from Wednesday, 15 June, here's our collection of wishes, greetings, SMS, photos and sayings. Raja Parba 2022 Date in Odisha: Know Mithuna Sankranti Traditions, Mythology and Significance of Celebrating the Three-Day-Long Festival of Womanhood.

