Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi festival is celebrated especially in India. It is a unique Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. Thus, to celebrate the special day with loved ones, one must add a few soulful Raksha Bandhan Hindi songs to their playlist. Here we have listed the five best songs for Rakhi 2021 celebration. Take a look:

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda

Dekh Sakta Hoon

