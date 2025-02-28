Moon Sighting Australia, a body backed by over 100 Imams as well as mosques, confirmed the moon was not sighted anywhere in the country today, February 28. Therefore, Shabaan month shall complete 30 days on March 1. Subsequently, Ramadan 2025 shall start from March 2 in Australia. Muslims in Australia will observe their first Ramadan 1446 fast on Sunday, March 2. Ramadan 2025 Greetings: Wish Ramzan Mubarak With These Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Mark the First Day of Roza.

Ramadan 2025 Date in Australia Confirmed

