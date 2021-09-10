Samvatsari, an annual forgiveness day, is being observed today, September 10. Samvatsari is observed on the last day of Paryushana Shwetambar sect of Jainism. The festival is called Paryushana Parv. Revelers are using popular phrase Micchami Dukaddam to seek forgiveness and mark the observance of Samvatsari 2021. Check tweets, messages, wishes and greetings on Samvatsari 2021 below. Samvatsari 2021 Wishes & Micchami Dukaddam HD Images, Messages and Facebook Greetings to Share on the Last Day of Paryushana Parv.

To forgive is courageous, to seek forgiveness is divine. I have experienced it to be the only way to travel light in the journey through life. मिच्छामि दुक्कडम् 🙏 #samvatsari — Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) September 10, 2021

To ask for forgiveness is the hardest yet most noble human trait. This Samvatsari, let us all seek forgiveness from whomever we may have hurt and repair broken ties with family and loved ones. Michhami Dukkadam🙏#samvatsari #Jainism pic.twitter.com/Nya0N5mCqB — kushang shah (@kushangshah12) September 10, 2021

Tom, according to Jainism, is the 'Universal day of seeking forgiveness'. Tom is #samvatsari I, staying humble, bow & ask for forgiveness for all that I said, did, or ever hurt feelings/ emotions. I urge all form of living beings to forgive me. Michhami Dukkadam — Yashpal Salecha (@SalechaYashpal) September 9, 2021

To ask for forgiveness is the hardest yet most noble human trait. This Samvatsari, let us all seek forgiveness from whomever we may have hurt and repair broken ties with family and loved ones. Michhami Dukkadam🙏#Samvatsari #Paryushan #forgiveness #MichhamiDukkadam pic.twitter.com/DFH6KrzZOR — Adv Ravi Vyas (@adv_ravivyas) September 10, 2021

The day to seek forgiveness and worship the God of Wisdom! BonVie Diet wishes you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi & Samvatsari. Michhami Dukkadam for any hurt we may have caused you.#happyganeshchaturthi #ganeshfestival #ganeshchaturthi2021 #Samvatsari #MichhamiDukkadam pic.twitter.com/GYu4yMslER — Jill (@jhia41095) September 9, 2021

