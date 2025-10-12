Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left amazed by "Jain aloo" during his visit to Pusa. In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, PM Narendra Modi is seen meeting and interacting with an innovative farmer from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The video shows the farmer saying that they are growing potatoes without soil using aeroponics, a technique where crops are cultivated in air or mist. The video shows PM Narendra Modi calling the potatoes "Jain Aloo" further adding that they are for Jain people. As per the description of the video, the unique "Jain Aloo" or soil-free potatoes have opened new possibilities for sustainable agriculture and high-quality seed production. Intrigued by the innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a true example of how technology and tradition can come together to transform Indian farming. ‘Mera Desh Pehle – The Untold Story of Narendra Modi’ Showcases PM Modi’s Nation First Vision.

Soil-Free Potatoes Amaze PM Narendra Modi

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)