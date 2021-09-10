Samvatsari 2021 is celebrated on September 10, Friday and also on September 11, Saturday. It is the annual forgiveness day observed on the last day of Paryushana Shwetambar sect of Jainism. The festival is called Paryushana Parv. This year the 8/10-day festive period began on September 4. Popular phrase ‘Micchami Dukaddam’ is used by people to seek forgiveness and mark the observance of Samvatsari with friends, family, relatives on this auspicious occasion.

Micchami Dukkadam (File Image) WhatsApp Message Reads: Yad Karya Pan Yad Na Ave, Manne Samjavya Pan Kai Natijo Na Avye, Aje Mara Antar Thi Akejj Vat Avye Che, Tamara Bhavna Akand Che Ane Mara Lidhe Koi Janta Ajanta Bhul Thai Hoe, to Michami Dukkadam Divya!

Micchami Dukkadam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Paryushan Ka Aagman Hai Dharam Dhyan Ki Rut Hai Dharam Karo Karm Ko Todo Yahi Sandesh Duniya Ko Do “Jeeo Aur Jeene Do” Ahinsa Parmo Dharm” Jai Jinendra!

Paryushan Parva HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Choti Si Zindagi Me, Hamari Aap Se Choti Si Mulaqat Mein, Kabhi Bhi, Kahi Bhi, Jaane Anjaane Mein Ki Gayi Bhul Ke Liye Kshamayachna!

Paryushan Parva HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Din Ke 24 Ghante, Ej Ghante Ke 60 Minute, Ek Minute Ke 60 Seconds, Hazaro Lamahe and Hazaro Lamhe Mein Ek Awaaz, Michhami Dukkadam

Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ver Nu Karo Visarjan, Prem Nu Karo Sarjan, Man, Vachan, Kaya Thi Janta Ajanta Aapna Dil Ne Dubhavyu Hot to Aap Ne Mara Antah Karan Purvak Na Michhami Dukkadam!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)