People believe that Shirdi Sai Baba took his Mahasamadhi on October 5, 1918, which was also the day of Vijaydashmi. Every year devotees of Sai Baba observe his Punyatithi on Dussehra, which will be marked on Wednesday, 5 October. Individuals say that Shri Sai Baba only left his physical body and thousands of followers still feel his presence. The Punyatithi observance or Samadhi Day is of great significance at Shirdi Temple and is marked over three days with several holy rituals. We have also curated Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 messages in Marathi, Sai Baba Mahasamadhi Day 2022 quotes, HD images and SMS.

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 Messages in Marathi

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 Greetings in Marathi

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 Wishes in Marathi

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 Images in Marathi

Shirdi Sai Baba Punyatithi 2022 Wallpapers in Marathi

