The ninth day of the Hindu spring festival of Vasant Navratri is observed as celebrating the birth date of Vishnu's seventh avatar, Rama. Therefore, the day is known as Ram Navami and is marked primarily by the Vaishnavite tradition of Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, Shri Ram was born during the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. To mark the pious day that is celebrated on Sunday, 10th April 2022, followers of Hinduism may fast from sunrise to sunrise or restrict themselves to a specific diet and won't eat certain foods like onions, garlic, and wheat products. People exchange greetings and holy wishes on an auspicious day to spread happiness and joy. Look at our collection of WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, HD pics and SMS below. Ram Navami 2022 Bhajans: Devotional Song Videos and Bhakti Geet To Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama.

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes

Ram Navami 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Ram Navami 2022. "Lord Rama Means One. When One Gets this Oneness Within and This Oneness is Corroborated by the Members of the Human Race, Then No Other Desire Arises." - Sri Jibankrishna

Ram Navami 2022 WhatsApp Greetings

Ram Navami 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Pic Reads: Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ramchandra Bless You All with All the Good in the World and the Best of Health.

Ram Navami 2022 HD Pics

Ram Navami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: When Shree Ram is in the Heart, Everything Will be Alright. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

Ram Navami 2022 Facebook Status

Ram Navami 2022 Texts (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Happy Ram Navami 2022. May the Virtue and Wisdom of Lord Rama Inspire You and Help You Reach Your Goals

Ram Navami 2022 SMS

Ram Navami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Let's Celebrate Our Ancient Tradition of Oneness, Brotherhood, Bravery and Shun Violence And Negativity in this Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)