Subhas Chandra Bose, more commonly known by the title ‘Netaji’, was believed to have passed away in a plane crash on August 18, 1942. Having contributed immensely during India’s struggle for independence from the British, social media lovingly remembers him on his 76th death anniversary to observe his life and struggles. His inspirational quotes still ring in our ears to motivate us in our daily lives. To thank him for his contributions towards India’s independence and to keep his memory alive, we at LatestLY bring you some of the best quotes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that you can share with friends and family to inspire them on this day. Subhas Chandra Bose Punyatithi Images & HD Wallpapers: Remembering Netaji on His Death Anniversary With Memorable Quotes and Facts.

Subhash Chandra Bose Quotes and Sayings

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Quote: "Freedom is not given. It is taken."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Influential Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Quote: "We must build up our national defense on such an unshakable foundation, that never again in our history shall we lose our freedom."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary (Photo Credits: File Image)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Quote: "A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)