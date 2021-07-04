People of the nation paid tributes and remembered Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary today, i.e. July 4. Every year, July 4 is observed as the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Political leaders took to Twitter to remember one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellects India has produced.

Using #SwamiVivekananda, the people of the nation remembered the great philosopher, social reformer, and great thinker about his teachings, his life and his ideals.

Take a Look at the tweets below:

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary.

Sarbananda Sonowal also remembered Swami Vivekananda's teaching:

Swami Vivekananda's teaching brought the spiritual consciousness of the East to the world and ignited the minds of millions. My tributes to the great saint and inspiration to all on his Punya Tithi.#SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/HQQIISiqbZ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 4, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted saying that Swami Vivekanand's thoughts and ideas are our guiding light even today.

On this day in 1902, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi. We shall forever remain indebted to him for his teachings on individual freedom, social equality and justice into the Indian ethos. His thoughts & ideas are our guiding light, even today. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)