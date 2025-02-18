Taj Mahotsav is a cultural festival that takes place every year at the iconic Taj Mahal. It is a celebration of Indian arts, history, dance, music, culture, and crafts. Taj Mahotsav 2025 starts from February 18 and the cultural festival will continue till March 2. The event takes visitors and travellers on a trip through India. Yes, the venue for the event is the, Taj Mahal, a wonder of the world. Did you know that the Taj Mahal stands on piles of ebony wood? Ebony wood is one of the most expensive woods in the world, considering its preference by craftsmen. To learn more about the monument, watch the full Saamagri Sampati Aur Sauda video below. Taj Mahotsav 2024: Celebrating the Art, Craft, Culture and Cuisine of India From February 17–27, Watch Video.

Watch Video: History of Ebony Wood

