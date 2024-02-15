The Taj Mahotsav is a 10-day cultural festival that celebrates India's rich arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music. The festival is held every year, and it is a great platform for showcasing the diversity of India. This year, the festival will be held from February 17 to February 27. The ticket prices are very reasonable and can be purchased from the ticket windows at all the entry gates. The events will take place in Shilpgram, near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. The vibrant and lively festival will give tourists memories for a lifetime with the incredible arts, lively music and electric dance performances, and delicious cuisine. The wide range of traditional jewellery, folk dresses, paintings, showpieces, and more make it a shoppers’ paradise. With over hundreds of artisans from across India participating, the festival is truly a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the country's diverse cultural heritage. Why Is Mumtaz Mahal The Inspiration Behind The Taj Mahal: 11 Facts To Know On Her Birth Anniversary.

View the Taj Mahotsav Video Here:

