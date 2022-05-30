The auspicious Hindu festival of Vat Savitri Vrat is celebrated especially by married women who worship mother Savitri. Females pray to the banyan tree in honour of Goddess Gauri and Satyavan-Savitri for the good fortune and happiness of their husbands and peaceful married life. The holy festival is celebrated every year on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi for the day will start on May 29 at 02:55 pm and will end on May 30 at 05:00 pm. Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 falls on Monday, 30th May. To share the greetings for the pious occasion, check out our compilation of wishes, HD images, quotes, WhatsApp stickers and SMS. Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Vrat Katha: From Significance to Puja Vidhi, Everything About the Auspicious Festival of Savitri Brata.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Messages

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy And Peaceful Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Vrat.

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2022

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Vat Savitri Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 HD Wallpapers

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: A Very Happy and Blissful Vat Savitri Vrat to You and Everyone at Home.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 SMS

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Status Reads: This Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima Day, I Hope and Pray That Devi Savitri and the Gods Shower You and Your Family With Their Divine Blessings.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wishes

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Image Reads: May the Sindhoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Husband's Long Life, the Mangal Sutra Reminds You of The Promises That Binds You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)