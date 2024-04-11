Vishu, the Kerala New Year, is a big celebration for people in Kerala and Malayalis around the world! This year, it falls on a Sunday, April 14. Malayalis celebrate Vishu with a lot of joy, excitement and happiness. People honour Lord Krishna, also called Unni Krishnan, who is believed to bring good luck. They decorate their homes with beautiful flower patterns called pookalam and cook a delicious feast called Vishu Sadya to share with family. It's a day filled with joy and togetherness! Spread the cheer of the Malayali New Year by sending Vishu pictures, sweet messages, Vishu 2024 wishes, and Vishu Ashamsakal in Malayalam greetings to your loved ones for a happy Vishu! You can even say ‘Vishu Ashamsakal’ in Malayalam, which means ‘Happy Vishu!’ Vishu 2024 Date, Rituals and Vishu Kani Significance: Know All About the Celebrations Related to the Malayalam New Year.

