Vishu is a traditional ritual observed in Kerala to mark the Malayali New Year or Malayalam New Year. The festival of Vishu, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. Vishu usually falls in April, according to the Malayalam calendar. Vishu Kani is essentially the first sight people see upon waking up on the day of Vishu. This Vishu Kani 2024 event will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday. The idea behind Vishu Kani is to ensure prosperity and fortune in the coming year. Vishu Ashamsakal Images & Malayali New Year HD Wallpapers Are For Free Download Online.

According to traditions, seeing the Vishu Kani first thing in the morning is believed to bring blessings and prosperity. As per records, Vishu has been celebrated in Kerala since the reign of Sthanu Ravi, starting in 844 CE, when the new era calendar (Kolla Varsham) was initiated, replacing the older calendar with 13 months in a year.

Vishu Kani Significance

Vishu Kani is a beautifully arranged display of auspicious items, typically set up the night before by the head of the household, usually the mother or grandmother. The arrangement includes typical items such as a mirror, golden image or statue of Lord Krishna, rice, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, coconut, flowers, and coins, all placed in a traditional vessel called "ruli" On this day, it is also customary to give and receive gifts and blessings from elders, seeking their good wishes for the year ahead. Vishu: From Vishu Kanji to Thoran to Unniyappam, Best Foods To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year.

What is the Date of Vishu 2024?

According to the Hindu traditional calendar, Vishu Kani 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14.

What are the Rituals of Vishu 2024?

The Vishu festival is a joyous time marked by family gatherings, the preparation of colourful auspicious items, and viewing these as the first thing on Vishu day (Vishukkani). In particular, Malayalis seek to view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna), money or silver items, cloth (pattu), mirror, rice, coconut, cucumber, fruits and other harvest products. Days before Vishu, people start bursting fireworks at their houses, and the celebration concludes with many fireworks on the day of Vishu. People wear new clothes (Koti) and eat a feast called Sadhya. Another famous ritual on Vishu is the Vishukkaineetam. It means the elders of the family gift money to children, servants, and tenants.

What is the Significance of Vishu?

Vishu holds great significance for the people of Kerala as it marks the first day of the astronomical year. Lord Vishnu and his incarnation of Lord Krishna are worshipped on the day of Vishu, as the deity is considered the God of time. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna slew the asura-king Narakasura, and because of this, Krishna idols are venerated. Vishu Rangoli Designs: Easy Pookalam & Kolam Patterns To Celebrate Kerala New Year (Watch Videos).

The Malayalam word "ani" means "hat which is seen first," so "ishukkani" means "hat which is seen first on Vishu." The traditional belief is that one's future is a function of what one experiences and that the new year will be better if one views auspicious, joyful things as the first thing on Vishu. The Mirror in Vishukani symbolises seeing yourself as a part of the abundance you see in the form of Pani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).