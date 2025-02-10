Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and master creator of the universe. The occasion is celebrated with a lot of joy and devotion. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. On this day, devotees offer their prayers and seek blessings from Lord Vishwakarma for prosperity and success in their careers and business endeavours, especially those in fields like craftsmanship, engineering, and architecture. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have created iconic structures and places like the city of Lanka and the city of Dwarka. Celebrate the day by sharing heartfelt messages. To help, we have curated a list of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, and Vishwakarma Puja HD images, quotes, and wallpapers. You can easily download them for free online and send them via WhatsApp or Facebook. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Political Figures and Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Vishwakarma Puja Messages To Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

