Vishwakarma Jayanti, also called Vishwakarma Puja, is celebrated every year in India with a lot of joy, faith, and devotion. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the divine architect and master craftsman of the universe. He is believed to be the creator of celestial palaces and various divine structures mentioned in Hindu mythology. He is said to have created some of the iconic structures, like the city of Lanka and the city of Dwarka, for Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees pay homage to him and seek his blessings for prosperity and success in their professional endeavours, especially those related to engineering, architecture, creativity, and craftsmanship. To celebrate the day, several Indian political figures and netizens took to social media to share Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, HD images, and wallpapers. Vishwakarma Puja Wishes, Greetings and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Vishwakarma Jayanti Wallpapers, Quotes and Photos To Celebrate the Auspicious Day.

Vishwakarma Jayanti Wishes

Greetings to everyone on Vishwakarma Jayanti! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vishwakarma, the architect of the universe, inspire us to build a future of innovation, strength and excellence. सृष्टीचे शिल्पकार भगवान विश्वकर्मा यांना जयंतीदिनी कोटी कोटी वंदन! भगवान विश्वकर्मा… pic.twitter.com/i81RtE4YPC — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 10, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti Greetings

Vishwakarma Jayanti Images

Vishwakarma Jayanti Messages

सभी प्रदेशवासियों को निर्माण व सृजन के देव भगवान विश्वकर्मा जी की जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। इस पावन अवसर पर देशनिर्माण में योगदान दे रहे सभी वास्तुकला कौशल में सर्वश्रेष्ठ एवं सृष्टि के रचयिता श्रमिकों व कामगारों को नमन करती हूँ।#VishwakarmaJayanti pic.twitter.com/GYc2bopkVR — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 10, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti Quotes

Wishing you a very Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti! May your life be filled with creativity, prosperity and success by the grace of Lord Vishwakarma. Jai Vishwakarma!#Vishwakarma_Jayanti 🚩 pic.twitter.com/BMrkgxXLsQ — RAMESHWAR LAL (@Rameshwar9191) February 10, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti Sayings

Vishwakarma Jayanti Wallpapers

