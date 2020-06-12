World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year to create awareness about the impact of the crisis on child labour. It highlights how millions of children are pushed into child labour every year stealing them of their childhood and primary education. According to the United Nations, almost one in ten of all children worldwide are in child labour. While the number of children in child labour has declined by 94 million since 2000, the rate of reduction slowed by two-thirds in recent years. The UN Sustainable Development Goals calls for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025. As we observe World Day Against Child Labour 2020, we bring to you quotes on the need for urgent action against child labour. World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date & Other FAQs: How Many Children Are Victims of Child Labour? How Dangerous Is Child Labour? Here Are Most Asked Questions on the Observance Answered.

Children around the world are engaged in paid and unpaid forms of work that are not harmful to them. Many-a-times they have to work in an unsafe and hazardous environment causing permanent illness and even sometimes death. Africa ranks highest among regions both in the percentage of children in child labour. Africa and Asia and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide. On World Day Against Child Labour 2020, you can send these thought-provoking quotes by famous personalities including Kailash Satyarthi, Asma Jahangir and Alex Herman among others to spread awareness about the need to bring child labour to an end. World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Here’s Why It Is Important to Observe the Day and End Violence Against Children.

Quote Reads: “Even When We Talked About Child Labour, We Were Frowned Upon. But Then You Know That You Have to Speak the Truth Irrespective of the Repercussions.” – Asma Jahangir

Quote Reads: “Child Labour and Poverty Are Inevitably Bound Together and if You Continue to Use the Labour of Children As the Treatment for the Social Disease of Poverty, You Will Have Both Poverty and Child Labour to the End of Time.” – Grace Abbott

Quote Reads: “Child Slavery Is a Crime Against Humanity. Humanity Itself Is at Stake Here. A Lot of Work Still Remains, but I Will See the End of Child Labour in My Lifetime.” – Kailash Satyarthi

Quote Reads: “Feeding a Child at School Is Such a Simple Thing – but It Works Miracles.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “If We Can’t Begin to Agree on Fundamentals, Such As the Elimination of the Most Abusive Forms of Child Labour, Then We Really Are Not Ready to March Forward Into the Future.” – Alexis Herman

International Labour Organisation (ILO)-sanctioned holiday was first launched in 2002. It was initiated by ratifications of ILO Convention No. 138 on the minimum age for employment and ILO Convention No. 182 about the worst forms of child labour. The observance is to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any form. Let's come together as a society and fight against the evil forces that are trying to take away the future of children and raise our voice for a better tomorrow.

