Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This day holds immense significance for Jains around the world as they honor his teachings of non-violence, truth and asceticism. Born in 599 BCE in Kundalpur Lord Mahavir's philosophies continue to influence millions of followers and inspire the principles of peace, compassion and self-discipline. Mahavir Jayanti 2025 is a dry day today in many parts of India. The sale of alcohol is typically prohibited in areas with large Jain populations to maintain public decorum and show respect for the religious occasion. However, the enforcement of dry days may vary depending on the region or state, so it’s advisable to check with local authorities or venues to confirm whether alcohol restrictions will apply in your area. Is It Dry Day on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know if Alcohol Will Be Served in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Shops in India.

Dry Days In April 2025

Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country#dryday https://t.co/N2Io78H0DB — LatestLY (@latestly) April 9, 2025

