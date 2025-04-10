Amid heightened volatility in the Indian stock market triggered by global recession fears following US President Donald Trump's tariff hike, investors are anxious about the market's next move. However, trading will take a pause on April 10, marking a share market holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti 2025. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Thursday, with all trading segments—including equities, derivatives, currencies, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR)—suspended for the day. Markets will resume regular operations on Friday, April 11. US Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs on India for 90 Days, Say Sources.

Is Share Market Open or Closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti 2025?

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025: NSE, BSE to Stay Closed on Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Observances; Check Share Market Holiday Dates in This Month https://t.co/R5ys3t2EGf#StockMarket #MarketHolidays #NSE #BSE — LatestLY (@latestly) April 9, 2025

